1 injured in apartment fire

OWOSSO, MI

One resident was injured in an apartment fire Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Kona Village Apartments in Owosso shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The fire started on a stove in a third floor apartment and was extinguished by an alert neighbor, the city of Owosso said.

That neighbor helped the resident leave the smoke-filled apartment and walk to firefighters, the city said.

More than 75 residents were safely evacuated during the incident.

One resident was transported to Memorial Hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The remaining residents were allowed to return to their apartments, the city said.

