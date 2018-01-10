Michigan couple wanted in death of 4-year-old arrested in Georgia

A man and woman wanted in Michigan for a child's death were arrested in South Georgia.

Michigan police charged the child's mother, Candice Diaz, and her boyfriend, Brad Fields, with several counts including murder, torture and child abuse.

Evidence shows several traumatic injuries to the four-year-old girl, including burns and many past injuries.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, someone in Michigan tipped off officials that the couple may be traveling south.

The pair was taken into custody Tuesday on I-75 in Lake Park, Georgia near the Florida border.

They surrendered without incident.

"You know we've captured people nationwide before but to me as a sheriff, one of the worst crimes you can see is a crime against a child. I mean a four-year-old innocent child, beat to death. These people need to be sent to jail. They need to be sentenced to life in prison or possibly need the death penalty,” Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

Lowndes County officials are prepared to keep the couple as long as needed, and then they will be extradited to Michigan.

