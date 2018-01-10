Wet weather returns Wednesday, keep an eye out for slippery roads

It was a beautiful Tuesday across Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures jumping back into the 30s, giving us some relief from the bitter cold of the last few weeks. Hopefully you had a chance to soak that sunshine up, because as soon as it arrived, the clouds have returned, along with some rain.

Today & Tonight

While the early morning commutes may be dry, wet weather will be returning later on this morning. That wet weather is not expected to be overly heavy, just light rain and drizzle, but our temperatures could pose a problem.

>>Hour-by-hour: Freezing rain<<

Readings are starting the day in the 20s and as drizzle and light showers begin, some of that may lead to a glaze of ice on some area roads. Ice amounts will be light, but as we know it doesn't take a lot to make things slippery. Also keep an eye out on area bridges, entrance/exit ramps, and less traveled roads.

Temperatures should jump into the 30s later on this morning and we'll start seeing the 40s return this afternoon, which should help the roads. Keep in mind, road surfaces are still cold, so don't let your guard down entirely. We don't cool down this evening, either.

Temperatures will remain steady or rise all night, with many in the middle 40s late this evening and overnight.

Periodic showers, drizzle, and areas of fog will be possible through our Wednesday and will likely continue into the overnight period as well. Some of that fog could be locally dense.

Thursday & Friday

Scattered showers roll on through Thursday, generally on the lighter side. With plenty of snow melting and periods of rain, some minor flooding is a reasonable thing to look out for, along with some ponding on area roads.

Temperatures rising from very early in the morning will put us right smack dab into the warmest air we've seen in awhile, with lower and middle 50s expected for afternoon highs. Record temperatures are within reach in Saginaw and Flint on Thursday.

Saginaw: 55 (1975)

Flint: 56 (1975)

Warm air will be nice after the cold stretch we've been on, but it could lead to some problems going into Friday morning. Temperatures will be crashing after a cold front passes through, which could lead to a lot of that water re-freezing on area roads for the final commute of the traditional workweek.

Any lingering showers on Thursday night could changeover to a period of freezing rain before the cold temperatures cool us down enough for a period of snow before the event finally comes to a close. Snow accumulations of an inch or two look possible Friday morning during this time.

Roads will likely be slick and could remain slick through a good portion of the day with temperatures falling through the 20s all day long. Highs for Friday will be achieved at the very beginning of the day when the clock hits 12 AM Thursday night.



