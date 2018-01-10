Michigan man wins national contest for best beard

A Michigan man is getting national recognition for his impressive facial hair.

Jason Heien has been named Wahl Man of the Year. The 44-year-old from Detroit sports a handlebar mustache and a beard that reaches to nearly his collarbone.

Every year, Wahl’s team “mustacheologists” and “beardisticians” travel the country in a mobile barbershop to find those with the best facial hair.

Heien made the cut and was crowned Detroit’s champion before winning the ultimate honor of Wahl Man of the Year.

“With great facial hair comes great responsibility,” Heien wrote on Facebook.

Heien said his bear sets him apart from other people and he gets compliments on it every day.

Heien took home a $1,500 grand prize and will be featured in a national advertisement, according to Wahl’s website.

