High school student with alopecia sells hats to raise awareness

A local high schooler who lost her hair is embracing it.

Now, she wants your help with spreading the word that bald is beautiful.

Emily Koon is a high schooler at Goodrich. She has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss from the scalp or anywhere on the body.

"I got an infection and I got sick. And that's when my hair started falling out. So it's probably just the immune system shutting down that triggered it," Koon said.

As many as seven million people suffer from alopecia in the United States.

"It's one of those things that I just have to accept because you've got to move forward. It's something that I can't change. You've got to roll with it," Koon said.

She decided to use her situation to benefit others who suffer from the same condition. For her senior exit capstone project she is selling hats that feature the school mascot on the front and a message she's trying to spread on the back.

They cost $20 and the proceeds benefit the National Alopecia Area Foundation.

"It's really exciting. I actually just yesterday got to go to the elementary school because there's a little girl in third grade who I got to meet and who has alopecia too. And she's so sweet. It was really empowering to go over there and just know that she was so excited to meet me," Koon said.

Goodrich High School Principal Michael Baszler is proud of Koon and her project.

"Younger kids that are maybe just struck with this condition can look up to her as an inspiration. Other kids within our district, within our community and all around can see what she's done," Baszler said.

