Freezing rain causing light icing on roadways

Light rain and drizzle could cause icy roads across Mid-Michigan during your morning commute.

The National Weather Service issued Special Weather Statements Wednesday for Shiawassee County, Genesee County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, Ogemaw County, Alcona County, Roscommon County and Iosco County.

>>Hour-by-hour: Freezing rain<<

The NWS is warning drivers to use caution as patchy freezing rain is causing light icing on the roadways and reduce visibility.

Right now, temperatures range from 27 to 32 degrees. However, things will warm above freezing between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the NWS.

Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

