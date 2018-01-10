Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hosting job fair - WNEM TV 5

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hosting job fair

MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

Looking for a job? 

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is offering on-the-spot interviews Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Human Resources (Black Elk Building) located at 7500 Soaring Eagle Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant.

The casino and resort is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Bartender
  • Call Center Agent
  • Cashier
  • Custodial
  • Guest Room Attendant
  • Housekeeper
  • Key Booth Attendant
  • Laundry Attendant
  • Line Server
  • Security Officer
  • Server Assistant
  • Steward
  • Table Games Dealer
  • Transit Driver
  • Waitstaff

Candidates are asked to bring their high school diploma, resume and picture ID.

For more information, call 989-775-5600. 

