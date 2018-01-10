Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hosting job fair

Looking for a job?

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is offering on-the-spot interviews Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Human Resources (Black Elk Building) located at 7500 Soaring Eagle Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant.

The casino and resort is looking to fill the following positions:

Bartender

Call Center Agent

Cashier

Custodial

Guest Room Attendant

Housekeeper

Key Booth Attendant

Laundry Attendant

Line Server

Security Officer

Server Assistant

Steward

Table Games Dealer

Transit Driver

Waitstaff

Candidates are asked to bring their high school diploma, resume and picture ID.

For more information, call 989-775-5600.

