WantedWednesday: Police searching for Gene Faylor

Authorities need your help finding a wanted man.

Midland Police Department said 33-year-old Gene Alan Faylor is wanted for a misdemeanor moving traffic violation for failure to stop at the scene after a crash. He also has a warrant from the Friend of the Court for failure to appear for child support, police said.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Faylor is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4709.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.