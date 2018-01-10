#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Gene Faylor - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Gene Faylor

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted man. 

Midland Police Department said 33-year-old Gene Alan Faylor is wanted for a misdemeanor moving traffic violation for failure to stop at the scene after a crash. He also has a warrant from the Friend of the Court for failure to appear for child support, police said.

Faylor is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4709.

