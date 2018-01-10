Many infant sleep deaths could be prevented, CDC says

Federal health officials are releasing sobering statistics about infant mortality.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said about 3,500 babies die each year in the United States because of sleep-related causes including sudden infant death syndrome and accidental suffocation.

The agency said about 20 percent of mothers reported placing their baby to sleep on their side or stomach and 40 percent reported using soft bedding in the baby's sleep area.

Both go against doctor recommendations.

Research shows parents and caregivers can take the following actions to help reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths:

Place your baby on his or her back for all sleep times—for naps and at night.

Use a firm sleep surface, such as a mattress in a safety-approved crib, covered by a fitted sheet.

Have the baby share your room, not your bed. Your baby should not sleep in an adult bed, on a couch, or on a chair alone, with you, or with anyone else.

Keep soft objects, such as pillows and loose bedding out of your baby’s sleep area.

Do not smoke during pregnancy, and do not smoke or allow smoking around your baby.

