Ever wonder how the snowfall is doing this year? New Snowfall Tracker tells you!

It's that time of the year, the winter season is upon us and we have already received a impressive amount of snowfall through the season so far.

Did you know you can now track the snowfall totals across Mid-Michigan. Updated everyday, you can see how our snow this winter season is doing compared to normal or average. >>Click here to track<<

Here's a look at current snowfall totals in Saginaw and Flint as of January 9th, 2018.

Saginaw:

So far recorded: 14.9"

Average: 16.4"

Flint:

So far recorded: 26.4"

Average: 18.5"

More snow is expected for Friday and into the weekend. These amounts will be going up and the First Warn 5 weather team will keep you updated on the very latest.

