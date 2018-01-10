Ever wonder how the snowfall is doing this year? New Snowfall Tr - WNEM TV 5

Ever wonder how the snowfall is doing this year? New Snowfall Tracker tells you!

By Kylee Miller, Meteorologist
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

It's that time of the year, the winter season is upon us and we have already received a impressive amount of snowfall through the season so far. 

Did you know you can now track the snowfall totals across Mid-Michigan. Updated everyday, you can see how our snow this winter season is doing compared to normal or average. >>Click here to track<<

Here's a look at current snowfall totals in Saginaw and Flint as of January 9th, 2018.

Saginaw:

So far recorded: 14.9"

Average: 16.4"

Flint:

So far recorded:  26.4"

Average: 18.5"

More snow is expected for Friday and into the weekend. These amounts will be going up and the First Warn 5 weather team will keep you updated on the very latest. 

