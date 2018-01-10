Badly burned body found following house fire

One person is dead after a home was destroyed by fire.

At about 4:12 a.m., Huron County Central Dispatch got a call from a neighbor that a home in the 8000 block of Crescent Beach Road, in Caseville Township, was on fire.

When crews arrived, they were told that two people could be in the house, but deputies later learned probably only one person was home.

At about 5:45 a.m., firemen located the body of a severely burned person just outside the door, on the porch of the destroyed home.

At this time, no positive identification has been made, an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

