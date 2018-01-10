Police investigate stranger danger incident in Davison

Police are investigating a stranger danger incident in Davison.

A man was driving a black SUV when he stopped the vehicle and asked a male student who was walking, "just got out of work, want to go for a ride with me," Davison Community Schools posted on its website.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 9 near the entrance of Quail Ridge Apartments and involved a high school student.

Davison city police investigated the incident and reported it to the school district.

The vehicle is black, possibly a Chevrolet Avalanche with tinted windows.

The driver was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, shaved head, no facial hair and was wearing glasses.

