Pretrial hearing continues for officials charged in water crisis

Wednesday marked the second day of testimony in the pretrial hearing for several state officials accused of contributing to the Flint water crisis.

Leanne Walters, a mother who helped blow the whistle on the crisis back in 2015, took the stand on Wednesday.

She and her four children began suffering the effects of lead in the water in 2015.

On Wednesday, she gave key testimony about steps she took to let state officials know her water had been infiltrated by lead and the agony her family went through because of lead laced pipes.

She said she and her children suffered from a variety of health issues ranging from rashes to physical pain.

"When Mr. Glasgow left the message on my phone, it was almost 5 o'clock in the afternoon. And he had left a message that he had just gotten my results back and that I needed to make sure that we weren't drinking the water. And specifically, do not mix my kids' juice with the water. And that I needed to get a hold of him immediately," Walters testified.

In court, Prosecutor Todd Flood went through the timeline of events at the start of Walters' troubled water.

Walters said initially her water was testing seven times higher than the recommended level for lead. She said she tried to get the attention of one of the defendants, Liane Shekter-Smith with the DEQ, after getting her water quality report.

"I did discuss it with Liane Shekter-Smith and tried to hand it to her," Walters said. "She wouldn't take it."

Walters went on to say Shekter-Smith told her the reason she wouldn't take the water report is because she had already received it.

She said she tried to show city leaders like Gerald Ambrose and Michael Prysby proof her water was undrinkable.

"Because of the discolored water that had been coming into my house. It was almost a daily occurrence. We had actual bottles of it that were dated and timed from my family, me and my husband. We were showing those bottles to them. We were showing them what the bottle looked like. And it wasn't going very well. They were telling me that that wasn't my water," Walters said.

The hearing is expected to continue on Thursday.

