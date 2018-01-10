Breaking: Board recommends restoring control to Flint officials

The Receivership Transition Advisory Board voted to recommend to transition authority back to Flint officials.

"This is another step in the right direction for Flint. Our City’s government has been under state control for years, and this is a decision the leaders and citizens of Flint have waited a long time for," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said.

The RTAB was appointed by the state to guide Flint after the emergency manager was removed in 2015.

"I have always been in favor of home rule. The individuals that the residents elect should be able to make decisions and do the job they were elected to do. And we will continue doing what is in the best interest of the people and the future of Flint," Weaver said.

The RTAB will have to make a formal recommendation to state officials to rescind the order and restore power back to Flint officials.

