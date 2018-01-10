State launches websites for parents to access, compare school data

The state of Michigan unveiled a new tool that allows parents to know what's really going on at their child's school.

The Parent Dashboard for School Transparency lets families access a range of areas from advanced classes to a school's student to staff ratio.

Education leaders say the site will allow moms and dads to get a picture of how well their school is serving their kids.

"We are delighted to see that it's finally published," said Kathy Stewart, superintendent for the Saginaw Intermediate School District.

The site will allow parents to compare data with schools across Michigan.

"Our districts work hard to be transparent with parents, guardians and students. And this is another tool that our districts can use to show their transparency," Stewart said.

Parents said they are glad the dashboard is available to them.

"It's a great idea because then you can compare how your kids are doing in school versus how kids are doing in other schools and how we can kind of work on and what we can let go of," one parent said.

Stewart said the Saginaw ISD was involved in developing the dashboard. They gathered input from parents about what they wanted to see on the website.

Stewart said the site will continue to evolve.

"It will be ongoing and it will be improved as the state of Michigan receives suggestions from users," Stewart said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.