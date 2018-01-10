SVSU hosts discussion on medical marijuana

State and local leaders answered questions on Wednesday about medical marijuana in Mid-Michigan.

The drug has the power to change the economy in Michigan, but many communities are hesitant to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to open in their hometown.

"It's all happening so fast," said Jennie Bush, vice president of Space Inc. in Midland.

Bush designs office spaces in Midland. She jumped on Wednesday's talk to see how marijuana could effect her business.

"We've been looking into this for the past six to eight months just trying to figure out what's happening and who we can and cannot do business with. And everything from legal to banking just all across. That's what we're trying to figure out," Bush said.

When the medical marijuana facilities act passed in 2016 it sparked questions all over the state.

On Wednesday, Saginaw Valley State University hosted a community discussion to help get those answered.

Municipality officials were able to ask how medical marijuana facilities would impact their area because at the end of the day the decision comes down to them.

Michigan municipalities have the choice to opt-in, opt-out or do nothing when it comes to allowing medical marijuana facilities.

Zilwaukee and Kochville Township Manager Jeff Zittel said it's too early to tell what his communities are thinking.

"Everybody is kind of 50/50. You've got extreme opinions both ways so I think as the information continues to unfold it'll help us be more informed in making that critical decision," Zittel said.

Bush feels the same way. She said research and meetings will help her business make the right choice down the road.

"It's just a wait and see and we'll try to keep up," Bush said.

