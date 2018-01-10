Crews rescue 2 men who fell through ice

Several emergency crews responded to an ice rescue Wednesday night after two men fell through on the Saginaw Bay.

The two men, both in their 50s, are brothers. One is from Bridgeport Township and the other is from Pinconning.

"They used their airboat along with citizens that helped them go out there and make the rescue. Both men were brought to shore safely," a deputy from the Bay County Sheriff's Office said.

The men went through the ice on the Saginaw Bay about two miles out from Linwood Road in Bay County, a deputy said.

Central Dispatch was notified shortly after 6 p.m.

They were on recreational vehicles at the time of the incident.

Members of the Bay County Sheriff's Office and Kawkawlin Fire and Rescue set up a staging area at the end of Linwood Road.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.