Police identify tow truck driver killed, say alcohol a factor in crash

Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.

It happened after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 on northbound Dixie Highway near the Bridgeport exit in Saginaw County.

Investigators said 41-year-old Thomas Tripp, a Mike's Wrecker employee, was attending to a disabled vehicle when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 49-year-old Bridgeport woman.

Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep is in custody. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Her name is being withheld pending arraignment.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and co-workers of Thomas Tripp," said Chief David Duffett of the Bridgeport Township Police Department.

Bridgeport Township police is investigating the incident.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.