Man warns of dangerous dead end road after rolling truck

Imagine driving down an unfamiliar road when all of a sudden it comes to an end without warning.

That’s what happened to one Mid-Michigan man.

James Brown’s fishing trip didn’t end in a splash, but in a ditch off of Euclid Road in Bay County.

“It was too late to do anything. As we were going down in the ditch I looked at my son and told him to hold on,” Brown said. “We kind of just flopped over. It wasn’t even like we rolled.”

It took two tow trucks to get his pickup out. He and his son were not hurt, but what the tow truck drivers said worried him.

“They said they frequent that area for flipped over vehicles,” Brown said.

He believes it’s because there are not enough signs to let people know the road ends. He said that is why he crashed.

“It caught me off guard for sure,” Brown said.

There is a no outlet sign one mile away from where Brown crashed and one at the end of the road.

“That one’s at the very end of the road. By the time you see that and it’s kinda homemade too, so you’re not really sure what’s going on there,” Brown said.

It looks like the road keeps going, but there is actually a cable blocking it.

Brown wants to make sure it isn’t too late for anyone else.

“If it’s been there for years and people have been having accidents and nothing’s changed, something’s gotta change,” Brown said.

TV5 put a call into the Bay County Road Commission, but they were closed.

