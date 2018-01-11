Pedestrian hit, killed by semi in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi.

It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Broadway Street and Cass Avenue in Bay City.

There is still not word about the victim’s identity.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.