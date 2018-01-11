New data on Alma river contaminated with E. coli - WNEM TV 5

New data on Alma river contaminated with E. coli

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect

New data is coming in on a river with a tainted history.

Officials said 12 of the 13 upstream tributaries of the Pine River in Alma are contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The source of that bacteria is undergoing DNA analysis at Saginaw Valley State University.

The data will be the subject of a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Alma Public Library.

It will include a presentation from the State Department of Environmental Quality.

