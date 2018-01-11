Reported abduction in Beaverton found to be false, police say - WNEM TV 5

Reported abduction in Beaverton found to be false, police say

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BEAVERTON, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a reported abduction in Mid-Michigan was found to be false.

Beaverton Police Department said they received a report on Saturday, Jan. 6 about three males possibly abducting a female in the Fruchey’s shopping center in Beaverton.

“The incident was investigated quickly by the Beaverton Police Department. Contact was made with the subjects involved. There was no attempted abduction,” the department said on Facebook.

The Beaverton Police Department thanked the person who reported the suspicious activity and reminds residents to report any and all suspicious activity.

