Reported abduction in Beaverton found to be false, police say

Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.More >
Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.More >
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi.More >
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi.More >
Imagine driving down an unfamiliar road when all of a sudden it comes to an end without warning. That’s what happened to one Mid-Michigan man.More >
Imagine driving down an unfamiliar road when all of a sudden it comes to an end without warning. That’s what happened to one Mid-Michigan man.More >
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.More >
Several emergency crews responded to an ice rescue Wednesday night after two men fell through on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Several emergency crews responded to an ice rescue Wednesday night after two men fell through on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.More >
A Michigan man is accused of living with his dead girlfriend for weeks.More >
A Michigan man is accused of living with his dead girlfriend for weeks.More >
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.More >
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.More >
Authorities say a Michigan man lived with his girlfriend's corpse for about a month before officers found it while performing a welfare check.More >
Authorities say a Michigan man lived with his girlfriend's corpse for about a month before officers found it while performing a welfare check.More >
Chicken, turkey, veggies - whatever! If it fits between two pieces of bread, we want to know more.More >
Chicken, turkey, veggies - whatever! If it fits between two pieces of bread, we want to know more.More >