Warm and rainy for Thursday, snow and cold Friday

Many have been waiting for it and the time is finally here... warmer temperatures have moved into Mid-Michigan. Unfortunately, that warmer air has arrived with the company of wet weather, taking some of the shine off, but it certainly beats the temperatures below zero.

>>Hour-by-hour: Rain and snow<<

Wet weather continues today without too many problems, but those warm temperatures leave rapidly tonight, which means it will be slick in spots for the Friday morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisory in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. >>Click here for counties<<

Today & Tonight

Showers are passing through this evening, watch out for some ponding on some area roads with some of the snow melt. We also have areas of patchy fog, but thankfully we have enough wind today to prevent that from becoming an even bigger problem.

Temperatures are already in the middle 50s in some spots, giving us a nice taste of Spring. Highs will be jumping into the middle to upper 50s, for today. Some areas have already tied or broken some old high temperature records. We have those listed below for reference!

Saginaw: 55 (1975) 56 (Today) ---NEW RECORD SET

Flint: 56 (1975) 56 (Today) ------ TIED Record

Houghton Lake: 50 (2012) 51 (Today) ----- NEW RECORD

Showers keep rolling right through the afternoon and evening, and into the overnight period. Keep an eye out for some ponding on roads and nuisance type flooding with plenty of snow melting around the area too.

Bigger issues on the roads could show themselves tomorrow morning as temperatures take a nosedive overnight, falling to the 20s by the Friday morning. That means any standing water, especially on untreated roads, will be able to freeze and lead to icy areas tomorrow morning.

Lingering showers overnight will also transition from rain, to a mix of freezing rain and sleet, to purely snow before the system pulls away during the day Friday. It's certainly a good idea to plan for extra time on the last commute of the traditional workweek.

Of course, we'll keep you posted if any advisories are issued for the Friday morning commute and bus stops.

Friday

Once the transition to snow is complete, it will keep going right through the morning before eventually ending for the afternoon. Snow-covered roads on their own can be slick, and some roads may have a glaze of ice underneath them as well.

Snowfall accumulations will range from hardly anything the farther west and northwest you are toward US-127, up to around 1-2", possibly 3+ inches in a few areas. We have the snowfall outlook at the bottom of this article.

Keep an eye on these snowfall amounts as the evolution of temperatures will play a role with how this plays out. A quicker transition to cold air could lead to a faster changeover to snow, which could take those numbers up a bit.

Highs on Friday may be a bit misleading, as we'll likely hit our high for the day right at midnight. But expect temperatures through the morning to be in the lower and middle 20s, with a fall to the teens expected by the evening drive.

With winds on the breezy side, we'll likely have wind chills back in the single numbers to below zero by tomorrow night.

