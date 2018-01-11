Winter bites back with snow and ice

Many have been waiting for it and the time is finally here... warmer temperatures have moved into Mid-Michigan. Unfortunately, that warmer air has arrived with the company of wet weather, taking some of the shine off, but it certainly beats the temperatures below zero.

Wet weather continues today without too many problems, but those warm temperatures leave rapidly tonight, which means it will be slick in spots for the Friday morning commute.

Winter Weather Advisory in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. >>Click here for counties<<

Overnight

It was a Spring-like day in Michigan, seeing temperatures climb into the low and middle 50s across most of the region. Some of those highs even managed to set a few records.

Saginaw: 55 (1975) 56 (Today) ---NEW RECORD SET

Flint: 56 (1975) 56 (Today) ------ TIED Record

Houghton Lake: 50 (2012) 52 (Today) ----- NEW RECORD

Scattered showers from Thursday will continue overnight, becoming a heavier rain at times. Temperatures through midnight will remain above freezing, so liquid precipitation will hang on into the first part of the overnight. Closer to 3:00 AM, a wave of heavier rain will arrive ahead of a cold front, setting off a rapid decline in temperatures.

Rain will begin to mix with sleet, freezing rain and snow, spreading gradually south and east through the Tri-Cities, I-69, and Thumb into the Friday morning commute. Temperatures by morning will fall into the low and middle 20s, resulting in a rapid freezing of any leftover moisture on the ground, in addition to any ice accumulation from the freezing rain. Locations along and east of I-75 could see as much as 0.10" of ice accumulation.

Expect icy road conditions regionwide, and use extreme caution if you have to take to the roads.

Friday

Many of us will wake up to the wintry mix on Friday morning, which will transition over to all snow for the balance of the morning. Areas closer to I-75 will see the snow end by midday, while folks in the Thumb could see the flakes fly as far out as mid-afternoon. Snow-covered roads will be made even more dangerous by any ice that builds up before the switch to snow.

Snowfall accumulations will increase from west to east across Mid-Michigan by storm's end. Totals of less than 1" are expected from the Tri-Cities on north and west. 1"-3" is expected in Flint, along most of I-69 and the Thumb, with locally higher amounts up to 4" possible. See the included map for a complete breakdown.

Highs on Friday may be a bit misleading, as we'll likely hit our high for the day right at midnight. But expect temperatures through the morning to be in the lower and middle 20s, with a fall to the teens expected by the evening drive.

With winds on the breezy side, we'll likely have wind chills back in the single numbers to below zero by tomorrow night.

