Gruesome new details in torture death of 4-year-old

Gruesome details are emerging in the torture death of a 4-year-old Michigan girl.

Body cam footage from Georgia shows an officer arresting Candice Diaz and Brad Fields. The Sumpter Township couple are accused of killing Diaz’s four-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Barrett.

There are some details of what happened to the little girl that are just too disturbing to reveal. They're contained in court records recently filed by Child Protective Services as they seek to try to protect her baby half-sister.

The intervention may save the one-year-old girl, but didn’t come soon enough for Gabby.

"It hurts for her being gone. It just…I just want her to be home and it just hurts,” said Kyle Barrett, Gabby’s biological father.

Diaz claims on New Year’s Eve her daughter ran her own bath water, causing burns to her skin. Diaz told investigators the next day Gabby wanted to take another bath.

Diaz claims when she returned to the bathroom, she found Gabrielle submerged up to her nose in the water.

She claims she pulled the girl out of the tub and she vomited. Diaz said she called for her boyfriend, Brad Fields, in the next room to come help.

According to court records, she waited 36 minutes before calling 911. When police arrived, they found Gabby unresponsive in the tub with extensive bruising and severe burns all over her body.

Police also found cocaine in the home.

Gabby was pronounced dead at the hospital in Washtenaw County where the medical examiner told detectives it was the worse child death case the doctor had seen in 27 years of practice.

Diaz also told investigators she has been diagnosed with a number of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Fields also claims he has a number of issues including a schizoaffective disorder.

Both said they were not on any medication or in counseling.

Gabby’s paternal grandfather understandably is still in shock.

"I hope they never see the light of day again. I mean, I understand the travel from Georgia to here, yeah, they're going to see daylight, don't get me wrong. But after that, I hope they never see the light of day again,” Jerry Barrett said.

Diaz and Fields will eventually be brought from Georgia back to Michigan where they will face multiple charges, including murder and torture.

A public visitation for Gabby will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Uht Funeral Home in Westland. A funeral service, just for family and friends, will be on Sunday.

