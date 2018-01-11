Video: Foggy, windy conditions during Saginaw Bay ice rescues

The Coast Guard said three ice fishermen were rescued Wednesday night on the Saginaw Bay during foggy conditions.

One fisherman was rescued off Erickson Road in Bay County.

Two other men, both in their 50s, were rescued near Channel Island. The two men are brothers, one from Bridgeport and the other from Pinconning.

"They used their airboat along with citizens that helped them go out there and make the rescue. Both men were brought to shore safely," a deputy from the Bay County Sheriff's Office said.

The men went through the ice on the Saginaw Bay about two miles out from Linwood Road in Bay County, a deputy said.

There were no injuries reported.

A video posted on Facebook by Mark at Reel Fish'n LLC Saginaw Bay shows difficult search conditions. Mark Pieniozek said there were 4 to 6 inches of water on the ice, heavy fog and south winds.

