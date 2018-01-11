Michigan man found living with dead girlfriend

A Michigan man is accused of living with his dead girlfriend for weeks.

Police said the woman had been dead for at least a month when she was discovered.

It's a lot to take in for Catriana Baker who said something seemed off at her neighbor’s house next door.

"My husband was like ‘Why is that window open?’ and I was like ‘I don't know it's the dead of winter that's odd,’" Baker said.

On New Year’s Eve, Monroe Police were asked to check on the house by the landlord. When they got inside, they found a woman dead in one of the bedrooms.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Kandace Simmons.

Simmons longtime boyfriend, 49-year-old David Hall, was still living in the house.

"Things like this is shocking. You don't see these type of things on a regular basis,” Lt. John Wall with Monroe Police Department said.

Wall said Simmons had been dead for at least a month. They think it may have been from natural causes. Neighbors said Simmons had health problems.

"Every night my daughter and my son would pray for her,” Baker said.

The big question, though, is why didn't Hall call police?

"I think maybe the fact that he had warrants out for his arrest,” Wall said.

One warrant was from domestic violence related to Simmons. Hall was arrested after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

So far, he's not telling police why he chose to live with his dead girlfriend.

"Why he wouldn't call us or call somebody or try to conceal this in some way is somewhat of a mystery to us,” Wall said.

Hall is being charged with concealing the death of an individual. He's been placed on a $50,000 bond.

Right now, police said they don't believe there's any foul play in Simmon’s death, but they're not ruling it out until they receive the medical examiner’s report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.