Michigan restaurant fights ‘cheap Mexican food’ stereotype with $60 taco

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
A restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan is selling a taco for an astonishing $60 in order to break the stereotype that Mexican food is always cheap.

The taco, offered by M Cantina, contains seared American Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles. It also has ice plant leaves and salt from Hawaii.

Oh, and it's also topped with roasted grasshoppers.

If you plan on ordering the $60 taco, you have to order them in threes - which means you will be having a $180 meal.

