Person missing after fall through ice on western Lake Erie

Authorities say a person who was riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle is missing after apparently falling through ice on western Lake Erie.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday night following a report that the vehicle went through the ice about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from land near Frenchtown Township in southeastern Michigan.

The sheriff's department says an open area of water was found where the rider, identified by authorities only as a male, reportedly fell. The U.S. Coast Guard and others were involved in the search. The sheriff's office says early Thursday it temporarily suspended its search due in part to unstable ice.

The Coast Guard earlier Wednesday issued a warning about potentially unstable ice on the Great Lakes as temperatures warmed following a recent stretch of bitter cold.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.