Hockey player lends opponent truck to get home for birth of son

A Michigan hockey player showed it didn’t matter what jersey you are wearing when it comes to sportsmanship by helping an opponent get home in time for the birth of his son.

Milwaukee Admirals player Pierre-Cedric Labrie found out his wife went into labor hours before his team was set to play against the Grand Rapids Griffins on New Year’s Eve.

Labrie said he woke up to a phone call in the middle of the night and was desperate to get back to Milwaukee.

He said he couldn’t find a flight or ride that would get him there in time, but lucky for him, one of his teammates reached out to the Griffins goalie Tom McCollum who loaned Labrie his truck.

“It was an adventure. I made it on time – 6:54 she delivered and I got there by 6:15 – 6:20,” Labrie said.

The couple named their baby Lionel.

