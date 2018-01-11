HSC employees ask President Trump for help with Chinese trade dispute

Workers at one of Mid-Michigan’s largest employers are calling on President Donald Trump to help with a Chinese trade dispute.

Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC) said hundreds of employees signed a letter this week asking the president to take action on behalf of U.S. polysilicon manufacturing and work to restore the polysilicon industry’s access to China.

“Failure to address the significant injury that our industry has suffered in this solar trade dispute will cause further harm to U.S. polysilicon producers and has the potential to cede global dominance in our strategic industry to China,” the letter said.

>>Read the full letter here<<

In 2012, the United States imposed duties on imports of Chinese and Taiwanese solar cells and modules, after finding that the Chinese were flooding the market with cheap panels.

China also filed a trade action targeting U.S. polysilicon, the fundamental building block for solar cells and modules, and imposing significant duties on imports from the United States beginning in 2014.

HSC said in the past five years they’ve had to shutter expansions as a result of the ongoing trade dispute.

They cut approximately 100 jobs in October 2017. The company said it was necessary to meet “new market realities.”

“We are in a fight for our future and need your help now,” the letter told President Trump.

The letter was delivered to the White House by HSC’s representatives.

Hemlock Semiconductor has approximately 1,500 employees and full-time contract jobs at its Thomas Township headquarters.

