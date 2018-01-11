Police: 2 dead, child hurt in high-speed crash - WNEM TV 5

Police: 2 dead, child hurt in high-speed crash

Posted: Updated:
Ambulance Ambulance
DETROIT (AP) -

Police say two people are dead and a child was seriously injured in a high-speed crash on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened Thursday morning on surface streets near Interstate 94. Police say in a statement the car hit a viaduct and then a pole.

Police say the woman driving the car died along with a female passenger. A child police say was 7 or 8 years old was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.