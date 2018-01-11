Police: 2 dead, child hurt in high-speed crash

Police say two people are dead and a child was seriously injured in a high-speed crash on Detroit's east side.
The crash happened Thursday morning on surface streets near Interstate 94. Police say in a statement the car hit a viaduct and then a pole.
Police say the woman driving the car died along with a female passenger. A child police say was 7 or 8 years old was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition.
Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.