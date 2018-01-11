Genesee County man wins $100,000 playing lottery game online - WNEM TV 5

Genesee County man wins $100,000 playing lottery game online

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Genesee County man says he won $100,000 just passing time at home on a Friday night.

“I was playing online and when I won, I shouted ‘No way! I think I just won $100,000!’” said Matt Goss, of Flushing. “I had to look at my phone a few times and I even took a screenshot to make sure it was real. After I won, I played a little more and won another $7,500 on a Keno game!”

The 38-year-old said he likes playing the Michigan Lottery’s Multiplier Max Out game online because of the convenience it offers.

“It’s nice to be able to play at home and not have to go out for entertainment,” said Goss. “I like the games that have the bonuses and I like playing Mega Millions and Powerball online because when you win, the money is deposited automatically into your Lottery account.”

Goss said he plans to invest the money in his construction business. 

