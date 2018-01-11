Police: Elderly homeowner missing after house fire

Authorities say an elderly homeowner is missing after a fire in Lake County.

It happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 on Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township.

Michigan State Police said investigators are still searching the scene because the elderly home owner has not been located.

Anyone with information on this fire or the whereabouts of the home owner are asked to call the Michigan State Police Mt Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

