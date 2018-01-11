Breaking: Man with dementia missing in Genesee County

Grand Blanc Township Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing endangered adult.

Johnnie B. Thornton, 73, was last seen driving in the area of Fenton & Grand Blanc Roads in Grand Blanc Township at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 11.

He was wearing khaki pants, a black wool trench coat, stocking cap, and black boots. He also has a walking stick.

He was driving a gold and tan 2002 Buick Lesabre, with a Michigan handicapped license plate: 8126J6.

Mr. Thornton was recently diagnosed with dementia and is known to be combative.

If you see him, please call 911 or Grand Blanc Township police at (810) 424-2611.

