Teen killed in morning crash

A 17-year-old girl has died after she lost control of her vehicle and was hit by another car.

It happened at 6:35 a.m. on Burnside Road, east of Booth Road in North Branch, that’s in Lapeer County.

The sheriff’s office said Adrianna Phouvone, from Columbiaville, was going east on Burnside Road when she crossed the center line and turned sideways in the path of another vehicle.

Phouvone’s vehicle was hit on the driver’s side door, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old woman from Clifford, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said Phouvone was wearing her seat belt and was not speeding. They also said that while there was no ice on the road, it was wet.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information, call Detective Sgt. Jason Parks at (810) 656-1015.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.