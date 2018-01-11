Mid-Michigan students create self-driving car for auto show

Some Mid-Michigan university students are ready to display a self-driving car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Kettering University students were putting the finishing touches on the autonomous car on Thursday. They have been working on the Chevy Bolt since last September.

"From pretty much a car that you would get off the dealer lot, transforming it into something that is the future of tomorrow," said Noah Lukins, student.

The students are confident the general public will over time become more accepting over time of cars out on the streets with no one behind the wheel.

"Obviously with any transition of technology that huge there's going to be a learning curve and people are going to question it as it's happening," said Adam Garza, student.

Lindsey Malson, another student, said they will do a lot more testing and developing.

"That's one of the reasons GM has this challenge so we can make better algorithms and make a more safe environment with autonomous vehicles," Malson said.

The students are excited to be a part of history in the making.

"I just kind of realized that this is where the industry is going right now. So in 2020 when I graduate, I'll definitely have somewhere I can go and work on something that I find really interesting and fascinating," said Tyler Allen, student.

Brendan Bozyk, another student, said he is happy to be a part of the challenge.

"Excited to see where this is going to go and happy to say that one day I can say I was in the early stages of this and hopefully have some impact on the future," Bozyk said.

The students will transport the car to Detroit on Friday. It will be on display at the auto show later this month.

The NAIAS kicks off Saturday with a gallery of some of the world's most acclaimed cars at the Cobo Center.

