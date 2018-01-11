Lawyer enjoys retirement with pasta joint

After a life devoted to the law, he is now perfecting the art of making pasta by opening a new eatery in Flint called Flour and Eggs.

Mitch Karas practiced law for 35 years and now is pursuing his dream.

"I enjoy it and this is quote retirement," Karas said.

He said he is finally back to doing what he loves in a space that's start-up friendly at the Flint Farmer's Market.

He is passionate about the restaurant business. That's why he opened up a fresh pasta joint inside the market.

"Flour and Eggs is just that. We make our dough from simply flour and lots of eggs," Karas said.

He is also the owner of Stick-It Food Truck and admits fresh, authentic pasta takes a lot of work to hand make. He said the rewards far outweigh the cost and are a far cry from his previous career.

"It's time consuming, but the taste is much lighter. It's more flavorful. You don't have the additives and preservatives boxed pasta has," Karas said.

In addition to authentic Italian food, they cater to non-pasta lovers as well. Also, takeout is always an option.

"If you want to just take home the meal, we have it to go. If you want just the pasta to take home, we have that to go. Any which way you want, we have it," Karas said.

