How to recognize signs of child abuse

A community is in mourning and demanding justice after investigators said 3-year-old Jordan Brown was beaten to death.

Police said the little boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and had suffered from several other injuries.

Jordan's mother and her boyfriend are now charged in connection with his death.

A local expert spoke with TV5 about how to identify signs of child abuse.

"I was sexually abused by my grandfather and physically abused by my father from age 2 to 18," said Suzanne Greenberg, child abuse survivor.

When she learns a kid was beaten to death, she feels it.

Greenberg said the tragic loss of Jordan weighs heavy on her.

Police said Jordan died after his mother's boyfriend, Tavaris Williams, beat him. Williams and Jordan's mother Katie Leunberger are both facing criminal charges for their alleged role in Jordan's death.

"My heart hurts," Greenberg said.

Greenberg is president and CEO of the Child Abuse and Neglect Council. The organization's motto is "together we can stop child abuse and neglect."

Greenberg said her office has been flooded with calls since Jordan's death.

"I'm heartened by the fact that people are taking the tragedy and turning their frustration and concern into 'what can I do?' That's the goal," Greenberg said.

She offered some warning tips to look out for.

"Children if they play hard, which is what children tend to do, they're going to bruise on those parts that stick out. So their knees and their elbows, those are going to be bruised. But when you see bruises that are unusual, that's one thing. A change in behavior. They may see a happy, go-lucky child suddenly become isolated and not really want to talk to anyone. They may have a child who suddenly is acting out and they've never done that before," Greenberg said.

Greenberg also said if you hear something at a neighbor's home that doesn't sound right, you should take action. You never know if a young life could be in the balance. It's too late for Jordan, but Greenberg doesn't want time to run out on another child who may need your help.

"Most people are concerned about picking up the phone and getting involved in their neighbor's business, but there's a child who's depending on you," Greenberg said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.