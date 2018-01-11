Cash reward offered for information on man's murder

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection to a Flint murder.

Jaquez Adams, 19, was found dead on the sidewalk on the 2500 block of Bonbright Street in Flint on Jan. 8 about 11:50 a.m.

He had been shot multiple times, Crime Stoppers said.

Police believe the incident happened late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

