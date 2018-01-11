Man arraigned in shootings at suburban Detroit fence company - WNEM TV 5

Man arraigned in shootings at suburban Detroit fence company

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his employer and wounding of a co-worker at a suburban Detroit fence company.

Jerry Motley of Clinton Township was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Owner Thomas Badke and 34-year-old Angelo Micale were shot Tuesday morning at Reliable Fence in Clinton Township. The 61-year-old Badke died. Micale was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Thursday.

Motley fled in his car, but was arrested after crashing into a truck.

He was ordered jailed without bond. A Jan. 24 probable cause conference and Jan. 31 preliminary examination are scheduled.

