Man arraigned in shootings at suburban Detroit fence company

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his employer and wounding of a co-worker at a suburban Detroit fence company.

Jerry Motley of Clinton Township was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and other charges.

Owner Thomas Badke and 34-year-old Angelo Micale were shot Tuesday morning at Reliable Fence in Clinton Township. The 61-year-old Badke died. Micale was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Thursday.

Motley fled in his car, but was arrested after crashing into a truck.

He was ordered jailed without bond. A Jan. 24 probable cause conference and Jan. 31 preliminary examination are scheduled.

