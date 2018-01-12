Quick freeze will cause icy morning commute

Old Man Winter is making a comeback in Michigan.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Midland and Bay Counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

Precipitation will change from rain to all snow early Friday morning with difficult travel conditions expected during your commute.

The Nation Weather Service said an arctic airmass, with temperatures near 20 by the middle to late morning, will lead to a flash freezing of precipitation as it falls.

The NWS also issued Special Weather Statements for most of Mid-Michigan to warn about an increase in snow coverage during the commute.

A sharp drop in temperatures overnight resulted in a quick freeze of standing water and slush. Untreated roads and sidewalks will be icy and slick for the morning commute, the NWS said.

Drivers should allow extra time for travel and anticipate slick road conditions.

The wintry conditions have caused dozens of schools to close their doors.

