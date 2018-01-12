Animal control officers ditch warm beds for blanket of snow

A trio of local animal control officers are ditching their warm beds for a blanket of snow.

Friday night, three officers from Saginaw County Animal Control will spend the evening out in the cold.

Two will be given nothing but a dog house and straw, while the other will be chained-up in the elements.

It's an effort to raise awareness for animals who are left out in freezing cold temperatures.

The officers will document their experience via Facebook Live. A group of students will also be analyzing the effect of weather on the officers. The kids will monitor their temperatures and comfort levels throughout the night to provide vital, real-life information on what animals endure in the cold.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at Apple Mountain in Freeland.

