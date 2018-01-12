Animal control officers ditch warm beds for blanket of snow - WNEM TV 5

Animal control officers ditch warm beds for blanket of snow

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FREELAND, MI (WNEM) -

A trio of local animal control officers are ditching their warm beds for a blanket of snow.

Friday night, three officers from Saginaw County Animal Control will spend the evening out in the cold.

>>Learn more here<<

Two will be given nothing but a dog house and straw, while the other will be chained-up in the elements.

It's an effort to raise awareness for animals who are left out in freezing cold temperatures.

The officers will document their experience via Facebook Live. A group of students will also be analyzing the effect of weather on the officers. The kids will monitor their temperatures and comfort levels throughout the night to provide vital, real-life information on what animals endure in the cold. 

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at Apple Mountain in Freeland.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.