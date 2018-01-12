Messy Friday ahead as wintry mix hits Mid-Michigan

Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.More >
Authorities are investigating after a tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a vehicle on his truck.More >
Gruesome details are emerging in the torture death of a 4-year-old Michigan girl.More >
Gruesome details are emerging in the torture death of a 4-year-old Michigan girl.More >
A Michigan man is accused of living with his dead girlfriend for weeks.More >
A Michigan man is accused of living with his dead girlfriend for weeks.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >
Fiat Chrysler is moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan and paying bonuses to U.S. workers in response to the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.More >
Fiat Chrysler is moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan and paying bonuses to U.S. workers in response to the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.More >
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >
Old Man Winter is making a comeback in Michigan.More >
Old Man Winter is making a comeback in Michigan.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a semi while walking in Bay City.More >
Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a semi while walking in Bay City.More >
A western Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.More >
A western Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.More >
The latest list of school closings reported to Heartland News.More >