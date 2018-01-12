Messy Friday ahead as wintry mix hits Mid-Michigan

The warmer temperatures across Mid-Michigan were nice, but as soon as they arrived, Mother Nature reminded everyone what season it is, with temperatures expected to plummet heading into the final day of the workweek.

Not only will we be dealing with a big change in the temperatures, the rapid cool down will lead to some problems on area roads. Because of that, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Mid-Michigan.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola until 7 PM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Gratiot County until 1 PM Friday.

Today & Tonight

After rain has been falling much of the night, expect a transition this morning to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain before eventually we see a changeover to snow. This snow, along with the brief period of wintry mix, and leftover water on untreated roads that will refreeze, will lead to slick travel on the commutes.

Temperatures will be falling into the 20s this morning and we're going to keep falling right through the evening hours of tonight. Expect many locations to already be in the teens early this afternoon and all locations by the evening drive.

In addition to the falling snow, we'll also have gusty conditions with winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour sustained out of the north northwest, with gusts reaching near 25-30 miles per hour at times. With these winds, lower visibility at times is definitely something to look out for today.

These winds will also lead to wind chills falling into the single numbers for much of the afternoon and evening, with a chance to fall below zero late this evening.

By the end of the snow later on this afternoon, most folks in the advisory area should pick up between 2-5" of snow. There is a chance for some locally higher amounts in a few areas in some stronger snow bands. Outside of the advisory zones, snow amounts will be less. We've attached our snowfall outlook at the bottom of this article.

Snow eventually winds down as we get closer to the evening drive, but keep an eye out for slick areas on less traveled roads, along with bridges and entrance/exit ramps. We'll dry out late this evening and overnight, with lows falling into the single digits.

