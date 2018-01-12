Convicted child killer scuffles with officers

A Michigan man was sentenced to life in prison for beating a four-year-old to death.

Elis Nelson Ortiz maintains his innocence. During his sentencing Thursday he lashed out at the judge and got into a scuffle with deputies.

Judge Mark Trusock: Some of the bruises were in the shape of a belt buckle that you used. Ortiz: I ain't going to let you -- I ain't going to let you say those crazy (expletive) about me, man. No man, because he don't even know, man. Trusock: Sir, the testimony showed that you put this child and other children in a shower with ice cold water. Anybody says anything back there, arrest them. Nancy Nieves (Ortiz’s mother): Nelson!

A difficult moment in court as the 25-year-old Ortiz lashed out at the judge, saying he never hurt 4-year-old Giovanni Meijas despite the evidence the judge was citing.

Trusock: What you did to this child, this little 4-year-old innocent boy, is just absolutely beyond belief. It was disgusting, it was sickening, you beat this child, you brutalized this child, and you tortured this child. Ortiz: Despite whatever anybody believes, I'm going to continue to state my innocence, I'm going to continue to say I will take a lie detector test to prove that…I never abused any of Sonja's kids, or never abused Giovanni, and never intentionally meant to hurt Giovanni but to help him.

Ortiz was sentenced to life without parole for the abuse and murder of Giovanni, his girlfriend's son.

The boy was one of seven children living in the home with Ortiz and his girlfriend at the time of the murder last June. Court documents showed he died from abdominal injuries.

The boy's grandmother said their family is torn apart.

"Yesterday was the hardest day. It was Giovanni's fifth birthday, and instead of us celebrating, we took balloons to his grave site,” Nora Villarreal-Mulero said.

After the outburst, Ortiz was brought back into court. The judge called him a monster.

"There is no question in my mind sir, that you did this. You are the lowest form of human life that I've been able to observe or see. You are a monster, and quite frankly, you are evil,” Trusock said.

Ortiz and his attorney said they will appeal the conviction.

