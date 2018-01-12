Historic Flint grocery store making a comeback

A historic local grocery store is making a comeback to one Mid-Michigan city.

Flint's historic Hamady Brothers grocery store soon plans to open its doors, bringing at least 80 jobs for residents.

Friday, at the store's new location located at the corner of Clio and Pierson Road, owner Jim McColgan will talk about the new and upcoming features of the Hamady Complete Food Center.

He plans to open at least three to four more stores in the next 12 to 18 months.

