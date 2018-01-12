WATCH: School district announces snow day in fun way

Several Mid-Michigan schools closed Friday due to snow-covered roads and icy conditions, but one district decided to announce the closure in a fun way.

Vassar Public Schools posted a video to Facebook to announce the snow day. Dressed in orange and black #VassarStrong pride, the staff busted out their own rendition of “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by rock band Def Leppard.

Grab some cocoa Stir it up Add some mellows To your cup Pour some snowflakes on me We have a snow day Pour some snowflakes on me And don’t melt away

The school district is known for its fun and snow day announcements. In December, they posted another snow day video with their rendition of "We Will Rock You" by Queen.

