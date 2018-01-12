WATCH: School district announces snow day in fun way - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: School district announces snow day in fun way

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
VASSAR, MI (WNEM) -

Several Mid-Michigan schools closed Friday due to snow-covered roads and icy conditions, but one district decided to announce the closure in a fun way.

Vassar Public Schools posted a video to Facebook to announce the snow day. Dressed in orange and black #VassarStrong pride, the staff busted out their own rendition of “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by rock band Def Leppard.

Grab some cocoa

Stir it up

Add some mellows

To your cup

Pour some snowflakes on me

We have a snow day

Pour some snowflakes on me

And don’t melt away

The school district is known for its fun and snow day announcements. In December, they posted another snow day video with their rendition of "We Will Rock You" by Queen. 

>>See the video here<<

