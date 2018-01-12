Power restored to most Mid-Michigan after large outage - WNEM TV 5

Power restored to most Mid-Michigan after large outage

Posted:
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

A majority of customers have their power back on after a series of power outages hit Mid-Michigan.

On Friday, Jan. 12, thousands of Consumers Energy customers lost their power at about 1 p.m.

Consumers Energy issued a statement saying that they were working on some internal testing of its system at 1 p.m. The company experienced a problem on its electrical lines that service the east side of Michigan.

The company said about 15,000 customers in Flint and Midland lost their power due to this issue and expects to have power restored by 4 p.m.

DTE Energy is also reporting 173 customers without power in Huron County, most near Harbor Beach and Port Austin. See the outage map here.

