Zehnder’s Snowfest is bringing winter fun

Zehnder’s Snowfest is coming back to Frankenmuth with live music, a snow carving contest, and activities for the whole family.

The festival, that starts on Jan. 24 and ends on Jan. 29., will feature a snow carving contest that can be found in the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn restaurant and River Place.

The event will host 55 different snow carving teams from around the world.

If attendees want to get out of the cold, they can head to the Snowfest Warming Tent for live music, food, and drinks.

This year, the US 338th Army bands will be playing country, patriotic, and pop music.

Country Night with WKCQ will also be joining the stage with music, dancing, and a karaoke contest on Jan. 26.

Local rock bands will stop by on Classics Days, Jan. 27, and the variety band CEXY will be performing on Jan. 28.

The fan favorite Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan will be coming back this year.

The team will be in the Zehnder’s Warming Tent on Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Alan Trammel, a new Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer, is scheduled to join more than 20 Tigers players, coaches, and staff members.

Kids can head to the petting zoo and take a pony for a ride.

“We are thankful for the hard work of our staff, community leaders, area business owners, sponsors and volunteers who have helped make Snowfest a success,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder.

The event will end with a firework show at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

More than three million visitors have stopped by Snowfest since it began in 1992.

For a full list of events, attendees can visit Zehnder’s Snowfest website.

