2 injured accident involving milk truck

Two people were taken to the hospital after a milk truck hit a vehicle and tipped over.

It happened at 7:41 a.m. in Gratiot County on Mason Road, just south of M-57.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Ashley Fire Department said.

The tanker had 12,000 gallons of raw milk and began leaking into a nearby farm field, the fire department said.

The road was closed due to safety concerns while crews worked to clean up the mess.

Most of the milk was pumped out of the tanker and no hazardous materials were released, the fire department said.

The Emergency Management Coordinator for Gratiot County, Dan Morden, said it’s believed slick roads were to blame.

The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

